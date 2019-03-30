Hyderabad: Local court awards imprisonment to 9 persons for harassing women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court awarded imprisonment to nine persons for allegedly harassing women in the city based on the complaints received by SHE Teams.

Out of the 113 complaints received by SHE Teams this month, 60 were direct visit petitions. The police also received 43 complaints via WhatsApp, six via e-mail, three as Hawk-Eye complaints and one from senior officials.

During preliminary inquiries, at least 12 respondents were counselled and let off. While six respondents were booked for petty case under section 70 (c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, the others were booked under IPC. Nine IPC cases have been registered so far.

One of the accused, K Yeshwanth (19) from New Boiguda, was awarded six days imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200 allegedly indulging in ‘torturing the complainant over telephone and using abusive words’. After receiving the complaint, SHE Team apprehended him immediately and produced him before the court.

In another case, the court awarded two days imprisonment and a fine of Rs 250 to Andras Rakeshm (25) from Karimnagar for harassing the complainant via phone and for sending her messages.The accused had allegedly stalked the complainant and forced her to accept his love proposal.