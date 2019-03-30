Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Local court awards imprisonment to 9 persons for harassing women

Out of the 113 complaints received by SHE Teams this month, 60 were direct visit petitions.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court awarded imprisonment to nine persons for allegedly harassing women in the city based on the complaints received by SHE Teams.

Out of the 113 complaints received by SHE Teams this month, 60 were direct visit petitions. The police also received 43 complaints via WhatsApp, six via e-mail, three as Hawk-Eye complaints and one from senior officials.

During preliminary inquiries, at least 12 respondents were counselled and let off. While six respondents were booked for petty case under section 70 (c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, the others were booked under IPC. Nine IPC cases have been registered so far.  

One of the accused, K Yeshwanth (19) from New Boiguda, was awarded six days imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200 allegedly indulging in ‘torturing the complainant over telephone and using abusive words’. After receiving the complaint, SHE Team apprehended him immediately and produced him before the court.

In another case, the court awarded two days imprisonment and a fine of Rs 250 to Andras Rakeshm (25) from Karimnagar for harassing the complainant via phone and for sending her messages.The accused had allegedly stalked the complainant and forced her to accept his love proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHE Teams Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp