SSC student from Hyderabad forced to marry 28-year-old on last day of exams, rescued

HYDERABAD: In what was this week’s second child marriage averted by timely act of authorities and NGOs, a 16-year-old SSC student had to skip last day of her final exams to marry a 28-year-old man. Rescued from the child marriage by the police at 10 am on Friday morning, the 16-year-old was supposed to appear for her social science exam that day.

“We got the information at around 9 am and with help from the Women and Child welfare officials we reached the spot and rescued the girl,” noted Venkat Reddy, SI, Nacharam Police. When the police officials reached the girl, she was already clad in wedding attire and participating in the ceremonies.

“It is unfortunate that her parents could not even wait for her exams to finish. This whole move can prove detrimental for her career as she would have to skip this year if education department doesn’t permit her to rewrite her exams.” noted Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham who partook in the rescue. This is the 11th such marriage averted this year since the auspicious period for marriage among Hindus began in late January, he added.

The 16-year-old has been to Nimboliadda shelter home for girls while her parents have been warned. “We have filed a case against her parents under Section 107 of the CRPC wherein they were produced in front of the MRO Uppal and counselled. If they commit the crime again they will have to face more serious consequences,” added SI Venkat Reddy.

According to initial inquiries, the rescued girl’s Aadhaar card shows her year of birth as 2000 making her 19 years of age. While her school records note her year of birth to be 2003, making her a 16-year-old.