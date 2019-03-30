Home Cities Hyderabad

TPCC asks ECI to hold Nizamabad elections as per schedule

The TPCC on Friday demanded the ECI that the polling for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency be held as per the schedule on April 11 and not postponed at any cost.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Friday demanded the ECI that the polling for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency be held as per the schedule on April 11 and not postponed at any cost. TPCC Election Commission Co-ordination Committee Chairman M Shashidhar Reddy and convener G Niranjan made a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Friday and said after the last date of withdrawal, about 185 candidates are in fray for the Nizamabad seat.

While it has been made clear that EVMs will not be utilised for this election, the statement of CEO that the matter is being referred to the ECI, amidst reports of a possible postponement of this election. However, in the past when about 480 candidates were in the fray in Nalgonda LS election, it was conducted on time using ballot papers.

There are serious apprehensions that a situation may be created by the ruling party or State government whereby the election is postponed since CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha is in the fray again. If postponed it will enable the ruling TRS party to literally invade constituency and not allow free and fair polling.

