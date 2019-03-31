Constable fails to deposit weapon, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police officials have arrested a constable, who was earlier suspended by the National Police Academy, for failing to deposit his licensed weapon before cops in view of Lok Sabha elections.

The arrested was identified as Srinivas, who used to work at the National Police Academy. It is learnt that Srinivas was suspended by the NPA officials for his alleged negligence in discharging duties.

Srinivas had earlier obtained an arms licence and possessed a weapon. Even as the officials concerned issued orders urging all license holders to deposit their weapons by March 20, Srinivas failed to follow the rules and he was reportedly absconding since then.

On a tip-off, the police tracked, detained the constable and seized the weapon from him. The police officials said that they would cancel his license for violating rules.