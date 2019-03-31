Home Cities Hyderabad

Constable fails to deposit weapon, held

It is learnt that Srinivas was suspended by the NPA officials for his alleged negligence in discharging duties.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Police officials have arrested a constable, who was earlier suspended by the National Police Academy, for failing to deposit his licensed weapon before cops in view of Lok Sabha elections.

The arrested was identified as Srinivas, who used to work at the National Police Academy. It is learnt that Srinivas was suspended by the NPA officials for his alleged negligence in discharging duties.

Srinivas had earlier obtained an arms licence and possessed a weapon. Even as the officials concerned issued orders urging all license holders to deposit their weapons by March 20, Srinivas failed to follow the rules and he was reportedly absconding since then.

On a tip-off, the police tracked, detained the constable and seized the weapon from him. The police officials said that they would cancel his license for violating rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Police Academy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp