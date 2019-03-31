Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police rescue 91 children, 21 senior citizens

Operation Smile team of Cyberabad police rescued as many as 91 children including a one-year-old in February and March this year.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Operation Smile team of Cyberabad police rescued as many as 91 children including a one-year-old in February and March this year. 

The children were forced into begging, rag picking and child labour. Twenty one persons aged above 60  found begging on the roads were also rescued and handed over to Ananda Ashram run by the Prison’s department.

Of the 91 rescued, 61 are boys and 30 girls and 81 children were sent to shelter homes, while 10 others were handed over to their parents.

In addition to Operation Smile, Cyberabad police have also launched Operation Aasara on March 20, with an aim to rescue destitutes.  

Since its launch, 21 persons without shelter were rescued from various locations in Cyberabad. The women among those rescued were shifted to Chanchalguda prison and men were sent to the Cherlapally Central prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad Police Cyberabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp