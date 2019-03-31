Cyberabad Police rescue 91 children, 21 senior citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Operation Smile team of Cyberabad police rescued as many as 91 children including a one-year-old in February and March this year.

The children were forced into begging, rag picking and child labour. Twenty one persons aged above 60 found begging on the roads were also rescued and handed over to Ananda Ashram run by the Prison’s department.

Of the 91 rescued, 61 are boys and 30 girls and 81 children were sent to shelter homes, while 10 others were handed over to their parents.

In addition to Operation Smile, Cyberabad police have also launched Operation Aasara on March 20, with an aim to rescue destitutes.

Since its launch, 21 persons without shelter were rescued from various locations in Cyberabad. The women among those rescued were shifted to Chanchalguda prison and men were sent to the Cherlapally Central prison.