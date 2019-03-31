Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Oakridge International School students perform street plays to teach ambulance etiquette

The performances were aimed to educate the motorists and citizens alike that ‘saving time is saving life’ and how following traffic rules could make things better.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:55 AM

Students spread awareness to ‘Give Way to Ambulance’ through street play on the World Theatre Day in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Students spread awareness to ‘Give Way to Ambulance’ through street play on the World Theatre Day in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an attempt to spread awareness, especially about the importance of giving way to an ambulance, students of Oakridge International School performed street plays at important junctions of the city on Saturday, marking World Theatre Day. Cyberabad police was also part of the initiative.

A total of 18 students from class 10 and 11 performed street plays at four important traffic junctions near the areas of Khajaguda, Gachibowli, CyberTowers, and IIIT junctions. Through their performance, the students pointed out that India has the highest incidence of death due to delay in ambulance services.  The plays also offered solutions to tackle the problem. 

The performances were aimed to educate the motorists and citizens alike that ‘saving time is saving life’ and how following traffic rules could make things better. "We hope that we can, through efforts of our students, encourage citizens to ‘Give Way to Ambulance," said Arjun Rao, Oakridge Principal. 

