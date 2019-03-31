Home Cities Hyderabad

Kidnapped Hyderabad man shares location with police, rescued

When returned, the vehicle was found to have some scratches and victim had to pay Rs 20,000 compensation.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a private employee, over a minor damage to an SUV owned by one of the accused, were arrested by Miyapur police on Saturday. The men were held after the victim shared the location of the hostel where he was being kept hostage for assault, was shared with police.

The victim Kashi Vishwanath Raju rented out an SUV owned by Sriharsha, but when the vehicle was returned, it had some scratches, for which Sriharsha demanded a huge sum. When the victim refused to pay the demanded amount, the accused kidnapped and assaulted him.

He was rescued after he shared his location with the police via WhatsApp. The arrested persons are identified as G Sriharsha, a businessman, Ch Madhu, A Ravinder Reddy, both students and S Srikanth Nayak, working for a private firm. 

More compensation

The victim booked an SUV with one of the accused ten days ago. When returned, the vehicle was found to have some scratches and victim had to pay Rs 20,000 compensation. Two days ago, the accused and his friends returned to  victim’s office asking for Rs 55,000. When he refused, they began assaulting him.

TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad crime

Comments

