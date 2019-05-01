Bhav - where Shobana’s dance blends with Abhishek’s vocals

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Classical Dance has a deep connect with spirituality and the cosmic universe. Shobana, one of the celebrated classical Bharatanatyam dancers of our generation, has been successfully performing the art form which resonates harmony through soulful dance, music and  unifying Indian and western cultures through her scintillating team. After a phenomenal show in Dubai, Shobana is all set to enthrall the audience of Hyderabad now to present her much acclaimed production ‘Bhav’ in association with eminent classical musician Abhishek Raghuram.

Padmasri Shobana is one of the most  prolific and gifted dancers of South India and being born to a royal Travancore family, she showed early interest in dancing.  However,instead of confining to dance as a traditional form, she brings facets of innovation and experimentation which made her even more popular and earned adoration all over the world. She also incorporates cosmic geometry and scientific concepts into her dance which is even more commendable.

Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Bhav features an original among the young vocalists in Carnatic music today,  Abhishek Raghuram, a strong, assertive voice and striking good looks. Grandson of Palghat Raghu, Abhishek learnt mridanga from his grandfather before embarking on a singing career. Known to be an  unusually cerebral singer for one so young, Abhishek has been able to imbibe the intricacies of rhythm from an early age, thanks to his firm grounding in that aspect of music.

This team from Kalarpana brought previous dance shows such as Maya Ravan , Krishna and Trance as well earlier. Hosted by Eleven Point Two, which earlier hosted legends like Ilaiyaraaja , Yesudas , Chitra. Eleven Point Two  aims at bringing the best of arts and culture to the city, Bhav is scheduled to happen on May 5 at Ravindra Bharathi, 6 pm onwards. The tickets (starting ` 500) are available in Bookmyshow.

