BJP State chief K Laxman’s fast enters second day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party State president K Laxman’s indefinite fast, protesting against the government’s alleged inaction in the Intermediate result fiasco, entered into its second day on Tuesday. On the first day, his fast was disrupted by police who arrested him and detained him at Goshamahal police station. Other leaders such as MLA Raja Singh and N Ramachander Rao were put under house arrest.

Reacting to Laxman’s arrest earlier, BJP leaders tried to lay siege to the Warangal Urban Collectorate to stage a protest. Warangal Urban party chief Padma Rao and other protestors were stopped by officials at Hunter Road. After some tense moments of arguing, the police detained the saffron party group.

Back in Hyderabad, BJP spokesperson Karuna Sagar Rao complained to Saidabad police, alleging that Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, BIE Secretary A Ashok, Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Controller of Exams MJ Sushil Kumar were the reason behind the alleged suicides of 21 students.

At the Dr BR Ambedkar statue, near the Tank Bund, senior BJP leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya was taken into preventive custody after he staged a protest The BJP has called for a bandh on May 2 and has asked everyone to hold candlelight vigils to pay respects to those who committed suicide.