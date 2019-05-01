Global acclaim for Anshul’s 2-min ‘eco-comedy’ film

Aakanksha Madhavaram By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi film maker Anshul Sinha’s two-minute film, ‘Waterman’ is garnering appreciation in film festivals all over the world. The almost-silent film gives water a human form to highlight the issue of water scarcity.

“We wanted to make a humorous film that could communicate the message on a global platform,” says Anshul, adding that the lack of dialogues gives it a universal appeal, beyond the barriers of language. The narration was kept light as people often tend to disregard films on environmental issues. One of the challenges was that it took them a month to figure the characterisation of water as human. The film stood second in the eco-comedy video competition in the 8th edition of the International Environment Film Festival, in Washington DC, out of the 250 film submissions.

“We won The Infocus National Film Festival, Hyderabad,” said Anshul recounting the awards won for Waterman, which total up to 8 till date and have nominations in 12 other international film festivals. Anshul has been making documentaries since 2012.