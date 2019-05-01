SCB community hall a non-starter

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment have been eagerly waiting for an integrated community hall for the last three years for which foundation stone was laid in June 2016. However, owing to lack of sufficient funds the project has remained a non-starter.

The construction of the community centre was estimated at Rs 1.59 crore and land near Risala Bazar has been identified for the purpose. At present, out of the four stories proposed for the building only the cellar has been built, which has turned into a hub for anti-social elements.

Speaking to Express, J Lokanadham, the elected member of Ward-8 in SCB, said: “A resolution was passed in the last board meeting to release Rs 50 lakh to resume the construction work and complete the community centre in less than ten months.”

He alleged that the construction so far was taken up with Rs 60 lakh sanctioned by Malkajgiri MP and Cantonment MLA in 2016 and that SCB has not spent a penny from their funds.

As per rules, the resolution passed by the ordinary board meeting of the SCB will be forwarded to the defence estates officer in Pune for approval. Once the budget and proposal is approved, the same will be sent to the CEO of SCB, who in turn will release the funds.

According to SCB, the board has been facing severe fund crunch. At the end of financial year ending March 31, the property tax collected by it was only Rs 23 crore as against the target of Rs 30 crore. Due to lack of funds, the development works were delayed, SCB officials said.