Theatre, pottery, paper, art and more for the heart

A new learning centre on the city outskirts promises to give children a  meditative centre that also teaches them digital and mosaic art

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heartfulness Institute, a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’, or the ‘Natural Path’, as part of its education initiatives has launched the ‘Heartfulness Learning Centre’ to provide a blended learning environment to Pre-KG to Grade 8 (age 3 to age 13 years) children. The approach is based on 7E’s: Enthuse, Experiment, Experience, Explain, Elaborate, Explore and Extend. The curriculum includes Scholastic Studies, Co-Scholastic Studies (fine arts, contemporary and decorative arts), performing arts (theatre, dance, music) and significantly Associated Sessions (unity moments, yoga, farm & field visits, life skills, relaxation, talks, discussions, presentations, celebrations amongst others).

Kamlesh Patel (also known as Daaji), Global Guide of Heartfulness Institute, inaugurated ‘The Heartfulness Learning Centre’ a novel experiment in ‘Building the Wisdom Bridge’ on April 30 at Heartfulness Institute, Kanha Shantivanam, Kanha Village, near Hyderabad. The Learning Centre was inaugurated by Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Civil Aviation and his wife Uma Prabhu.

“This learning system aims to integrate the wisdom and rich traditions of our ancient land with the scientific, innovative and contemporary methods of the west, thereby preparing children to meet the challenges of this modern world and yet be strongly anchored within themselves,” Daaji added. 
This Heartfulness ‘Sanctuary for children’ is at the heart of 1,400 acres area of Heartfulness Education Trust. Children have access to on-field training such as large training facilities, vegetable farms, nursery and tree plantations for nature appreciation, pottery labs, a dairy, library, kitchen that can make food for 1 lakh people amongst others.

 Nirmala Sundaram, Principal of Heartfulness Learning Centre states: “The children will be exposed to myriad and wide-ranging options aimed at promoting self-learning, observation, discovery, curiosity, experiencing through experimentation and exploration.”

The curriculum will cover scholastic subjects that includes languages, Math, Science and Digital learning. Co-scholastic subjects cover as visual art topics such as drawing, painting, collages, crafts, digital art, animation, graffiti, photography, paper making, paper making, clay modelling, mosaic art, glass making and jewellery making. Performing arts subjects include theatre (plays, musicals, mime and pantomime), dance (classical, folk and modern), Music (classical, folk, western, Indian). Associated Sessions include unity moments, yoga, farm & field visits, life skills, relaxation, talks, discussions, presentations, celebrations amongst others.

