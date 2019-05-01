Tribal schools script history with 506 JEE qualifications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies scripted history with a record number of 506 students cracking JEE (Main) 2019 and qualifying for JEE Advanced 2019. Of the 506 students, 307 are from social welfare residential institutions while 199 are from tribal welfare institutions.

22 social welfare and 13 tribal welfare students have qualified in the open category. What makes their performance truly remarkable is the fact that all these students hail from villages and tribal hamlets.