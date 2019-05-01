US Space Rocket Centre and the art of leadership

Bhavya Burra By

HYDERABAD: Rohith Tirumalasetty, 19, has achieved what most adults only dream of. A Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) scholar, Rohith has visited the US Space and Rocket Centre, Alabama, twice. His first time was as a participant in 2018 where he was one among 160 students selected from all over the world. He fondly recalls meeting Robert L Gibson, a former American Naval officer, pilot and astronaut among many other scientists and engineers.

The second time was in March this year as one of the mentors, one of the four selected from the entire country. When he spoke to Hyderabad Express, he was excited to share what he learnt and experienced in the two-week leadership programme which seeks to encourage young adults from across the globe to pursue their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

Rohith excitedly mentions the simulated astronaut training sessions which included G-force (gravity force simulation which occurs during rocket launches) simulation. The programme also encompasses several team-building challenges including rocket designing, building, and testing among others. “As a mentor, I felt I was more vocal and I loved guiding the participants in making choices during the team-building sessions.” The Domalguda resident adds that the programme focuses on providing leadership skills to the participants and bridging the coding gap, creating an interest in computer science.

“Apart from strengthening my childhood dreams of becoming a pilot and astronaut, the leadership programme has made me open up to other branches of science and appreciate the cultures of other countries.”

Speaking of his key learnings, the NCC Cadet who is pursuing his third year in SGM College, says, he also learnt how to communicate properly with others. The HCLA programme which was started in 2010 has provided scholarships to more than 2,700 students between the age of 16 and 18. Honeywell employees fund the scholarship.