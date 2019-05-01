Home Cities Hyderabad

US Space Rocket Centre and the art of leadership

City boy Rohith, who turned a mentor for two weeks in the US, talks about what his key learnings are

Published: 01st May 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhavya Burra
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rohith Tirumalasetty, 19, has achieved what most adults only dream of. A Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) scholar, Rohith has visited the US Space and Rocket Centre, Alabama, twice. His first time was as a participant in 2018 where he was one among 160 students selected from all over the world. He fondly recalls meeting Robert L Gibson, a former American Naval officer, pilot and astronaut among many other scientists and engineers.

The second time was in March this year as one of the mentors, one of the four selected from the entire country. When he spoke to Hyderabad Express, he was excited to share what he learnt and experienced in the two-week leadership programme which seeks to encourage young adults from across the globe to pursue their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.  

Rohith excitedly mentions the simulated astronaut training sessions which included G-force (gravity force simulation which occurs during rocket launches) simulation. The programme also encompasses several team-building challenges including rocket designing, building, and testing among others. “As a mentor, I felt I was more vocal and I loved guiding the participants in making choices during the team-building sessions.” The Domalguda resident adds that the programme focuses on providing leadership skills to the participants and bridging the coding gap, creating an interest in computer science.

“Apart from strengthening my childhood dreams of becoming a pilot and astronaut, the leadership programme has made me open up to other branches of science and appreciate the cultures of other countries.” 
Speaking of his key learnings, the NCC Cadet who is pursuing his third year in SGM College, says, he also learnt how to communicate properly with others. The HCLA programme which was started in 2010 has provided scholarships to more than 2,700 students between the age of 16 and 18. Honeywell employees fund the scholarship. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp