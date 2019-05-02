Home Cities Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh constable opens fire in Hyderabad bus following fight with passengers

The bullet pierced through the roof of the bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the police said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) Armed Reserve (AR) head constable  was allegedly taken into custody by the Hyderabad police hours after he opened fire in a moving city bus, threatening a co-passenger creating panic here on Thursday.

The reason: When the co-passenger, who wanted to get down from bus, asked the armed reserve head constable to move aside from the foot-board as he was blocking the way. The detained Armed Reserve head constable has been identified as V Srinivasulu, 43, native of Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He is posted at the TDP office in Banjara Hills on deputation by his senior officers of Andhra Pradesh. He is resident of Kukatpally.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Srinivasulu got into the city bus route No 47 L of AP 28 Z 4468 belonging to TSRTC that was proceeding to Manikonda from Sunderabad via Begumpet, Punjagutta and Banjara Hills. Even as the bus was reaching Punjagutta junction, a co-passenger asked Srinivasulu, who was on the footboard, to move aside or get inside the bus as he was blocking the way.
This led to a heated argument between him and the passenger.  In a fit of rage, Srinivasulu whipped out his service revolver and opened fire.  The bullet pierced the roof of the bus and the head constable fled the spot immediately.

“We were shocked at the audacity of the policeman. As I was issuing tickets at Punjagutta junction, I heard a loud noise and thought it was tyre burst. Later, I realised that the man in safari suit had opened the fire. Immediately I informed my senior officials and later a complaint was lodged with the police,” bus conductor Bhoopati said. 

The Punjagutta police registered cases under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Indian Arms Act and damaging public property and recorded the statement of Bhoopati. We need to be get details from Hyderabad police: AP ISW Chief reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh ISW chief PVS Ramakrishna said, “We need to get complete details and evidence in support of the incident.” 

