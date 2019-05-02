Ex-judge dowry case: Baby to be brought to court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sindhu Sharma, daughter-in-law of former HC judge Nooty Rama Mohan Rao, on Wednesday approached the HC seeking direction to the Hyderabad police to produce her daughter baby Rishita before the court and then to her custody. She alleged that her daughter was under illegal detention of her husband Vasista, father-in-law Rama Mohan Rao and mother-in-law Durga Jaya Laxmi.

After hearing the petition filed in the form of lunch motion, the division bench directed the deputy commissioner of police, CCS, Hyderabad to produce baby Rishita and her father Nooty Vasista before the court on Thursday. The bench observed that it was the child who suffers silently in the battle between the parents. The bench suggested that the counsels representing both the parties should endeavour to go for a compromise rather than drag the issue further.

“In this sort of cases, the counsels should try to end the case in compromise for the sake of future of the children and their protection,’’ the bench said and adjourned the case to Thursday.