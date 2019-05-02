Four engineering students die in road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four students including two girls died and another student was admitted to a hospital following a road mishap that took place at Bommala Ramaram in Yadadri district late Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Spoorthi, 22, Praneetha, 22, Chaitanya, 23 and Vineet Reddy, 23. All of them were final year B Tech students of Indu Engineering College at Ibrahimpatnam. According to police, the accident took place as they were returning to Hyderabad from Bommala Ramaram after attending a farewell party. The car driver lost control over the wheel and hit a retaining wall near Naginenipalli village on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.

In the mishap, three of them Spoorthi, Praneetha and Chaithanya died on the spot and Vineeth Reddy died while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Another student received serious injuries in the accident. Police suspect that the students must have consumed liquor at the party.

Bodies were shifted to Bhongir government hospital mortuary for postmortem and a case of negligent driving was registered.