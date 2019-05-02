Hyderabad footboard traveller fights with bus passengers, opens fire

By PTI

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man allegedly opened fire inside a bus following an argument with co-passengers over his travelling on the footboard, police said Thursday.

The bullet pierced through the roof of the bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the police said.

However, no one was hurt. Soon after the firing, the man, clad in a safari suit, alighted from the bus at Nagarajuna circle and melted into the crowd, they said.

The incident happened near Punjagutta area where the man had boarded the bus, they said. We're are inquiring with the passengers and witnesses, a senior police official said.

According to a TSRTC official, the co-passengers asked the man, who was on the footboard, to move aside or get in since he was blocking their way.

This led to an argument and the man drew the weapon and fired, the official said. Moreover, the man did not buy a ticket and got off near Nagarjuna circle," the official said adding a detailed inquiry was underway. The bus was on its way to Manikonda from Secunderabad.