Mahesh fans flood people’s Plaza

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A frenzied atmosphere prevailed at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Wednesday, as hundreds of fans of superstar Mahesh Babu thronged the venue for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Maharshi. Usually, such events are conducted in closed door auditoriums but with it being a cool summer evening, the filmmakers decided to go big and host it a public place, with a security cover.

People were seen posing in front of three huge cut-outs of the actor, which portray his different ‘avatars’ in the movie, being a college student, a business tycoon and a farmer.

The crowd got animated and exuberant upon the arrival of Mahesh Babu and his co-star in the movie, Pooja Hegde. She was all praise for Mahesh Babu and complimented him for his directorial talent. The film is releasing on May 9.

— Shyam Yadagiri

