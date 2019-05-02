Home Cities Hyderabad

Mahesh fans flood people’s Plaza

People were seen posing in front of three huge cut-outs of the actor, which portray his different ‘avatars’ in the movie, being a college student, a business tycoon and a farmer.

Published: 02nd May 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A frenzied atmosphere prevailed at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Wednesday, as hundreds of fans of superstar Mahesh Babu thronged the venue for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Maharshi. Usually, such events are conducted in closed door auditoriums but with it being a cool summer evening, the filmmakers decided to go big and host it a public place, with a security cover.

The crowd got animated and exuberant upon the arrival of Mahesh Babu and his co-star in the movie, Pooja Hegde. She was all praise for Mahesh Babu and complimented him for his directorial talent. The film is releasing on May 9. 

— Shyam Yadagiri
 shyam@newindianexpress.com
 @shyamyadagiri

