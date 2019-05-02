Home Cities Hyderabad

New glossy 12-car MMTS trains start operation

The rakes also have electro-pneumatic and regenerative braking which will result in reduced power consumption.

Published: 02nd May 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

SCR’s brand new 12-car MMTS trains on Wednesday | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) of Hyderabad introduced their brand-new 12-car trains on the Secunderabad-Lingampally-Hyderabad-Falaknuma sections from Wednesday. With two new rakes with 12 coaches, the South Central Railway (SCR) aims to make the MMTS service much more convenient, comfortable and punctual for the commuters.

Apart from the new glossy colour scheme on the exterior, the new MMTS trains have an increased capacity of 1,150 seating passengers and an additional 4,000 passengers in comparison to the earlier 700 seating passengers and additional 2,000 passengers. Another major highlight is the installation of CCTV facility in the ladies compartment. The commuters will also experience wider windows with safety mesh and roof mounted ventilation system for natural ventilation. The LCD display in the driver’s cabin will apprise the user with details of what exactly is going on within the system and has a user-friendly menu driven option. The rakes also have electro-pneumatic and regenerative braking which will result in reduced power consumption.

MMTS trains South Central Railway

