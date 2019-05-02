Home Cities Hyderabad

Night drop must for women techies in Hyderabad

Cyberabad police have issued a circular to IT/ITES companies, asking them to provide transport to women employees as per the government order.

Published: 02nd May 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cp VC Sajjanar on Wednesday told the managements of IT and IT Enabled Service companies that they must provide transportation to women employees who work beyond 8.30 pm. Some women working at these companies leave without availing the office cab facility and go out for dinner, or parties, and are not accessible on the phone, the commissioner said in a statement, adding that worried relatives of these women approach the police asking for a case to be registered and the women to be traced.

“As per a government order on Labour Employment Training and Factories, in case women employees are required to work beyond 8.30 pm, transport arrangements are to be made for them by the organisation,” Sajjanar said.

Cyberabad police have issued a circular to IT/ITES companies, asking them to provide transport to women employees as per the government order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
office cab Night drop women techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp