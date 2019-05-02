Night drop must for women techies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cp VC Sajjanar on Wednesday told the managements of IT and IT Enabled Service companies that they must provide transportation to women employees who work beyond 8.30 pm. Some women working at these companies leave without availing the office cab facility and go out for dinner, or parties, and are not accessible on the phone, the commissioner said in a statement, adding that worried relatives of these women approach the police asking for a case to be registered and the women to be traced.

“As per a government order on Labour Employment Training and Factories, in case women employees are required to work beyond 8.30 pm, transport arrangements are to be made for them by the organisation,” Sajjanar said.

Cyberabad police have issued a circular to IT/ITES companies, asking them to provide transport to women employees as per the government order.