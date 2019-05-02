Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 538 crore reaped under Early Bird Scheme

The GHMC mainly focused on non-residential structures and is aiming to collect the property tax of these structures through the GHMC staff, including tax inspectors and bill collectors.

Published: 02nd May 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has collected Rs 538.26 crore towards property tax under Early Bird Scheme with a rebate offer of five per cent for the 2019-20 FY.  The offer was closed on April 30 and this year’s collection was Rs 106 crore more than last year. The collection during the same in 2018-19 year was `432.7.75 crore.

