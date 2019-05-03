Lack of funds, skilled artisans mar restoration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lack of funds, discouraged artisans, low salaries and the risk of working 56 m above the ground, there are many hurdles restricting Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from going all out while restoring the Charminar.

A simple comparison between the treatment heritage conservation gets at Aga Khan Trust for Culture and the ASI, puts things in perspective. While the ASI pays its labourers Rs 749 per day, AKTC pays above Rs 1,200 per day to labourers working in the Qutub Shahi Tombs.

“No one wants to work with us. All the talented artisans from Rajasthan and West Bengal go to places where they are paid more,” an ASI official said. However, recently after a long gap, funds were sanctioned with which the works resumed.