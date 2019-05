By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Ola cab driver Hemanth suffered minor injuries after he lost control of the vehicle and rammed the iron railing near CM’s camp Office on Thursday morning.

Police said that Hemanth picked up two passengers at Kompally and was proceeding towards Banjara Hills to drop them. As the car reached the office, the vehicle went amok and rammed the iron railing in front of CM Camp office. In the mishap, Hemanth suffered injuries and the vehicle’s front portion was damaged completely.