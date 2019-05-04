Five of inter-state drug gang arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths of Hyderabad police on Friday arrested five persons of an inter-state drug peddling gang, including an aspiring actor, and seized 28 grams of heroin from the accused.

Briefing the media on Friday, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that one of the arrested, Ishaq Moinuddin (23), a resident of Kamatipura in the city, aspired to become a Bollywood actor and had left for Mumbai in 2015 without informing his family. As he could not find any opportunities, he started to work as a DJ in pubs and also did stage shows.

A year ago, he came in contact with drug peddlers Samad Rais Khan (32) and Usman Shaik, and started supplying samples of heroin to his friends in Hyderabad. Soon he started getting orders from the city, the police commissioner informed.

Besides Ishaq Moinuddin, the police have also arrested Samad Rais Khan, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin, Syed Wajeed and Abhishek Parik.

While Khan is a resident of Mumbai, others are from Hyderabad. According to police, three members of the gang -- Usman Shaik, Shaik Waheed Ali and Syed Ameer Ali -- are absconding. The police commissioner said that Khaja, Wajeed, Abhishek, Waheed, Ameer and others used to regularly hand over drugs to Ishaq, who in turn used to carry them to Hyderabad.