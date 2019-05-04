Globally inspired, locally crafted

Home Cities Hyderabad

Music destination Hard Rock Cafe India has launched its new limited-time menu (ends on June 30) featuring a mélange of flavours from around the globe in one seating.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Music destination Hard Rock Cafe India has launched its new limited-time menu (ends on June 30) featuring a mélange of flavours from around the globe in one seating. The exclusive menu includes sliders and burgers that are perfect for a fun night out with friends. These new dishes include – Tango Salsa Sliders, The Quesadilla Burger, Cheese Fries, All-American Sliders, Tex-Mex Taco Burger, and more.

“The idea of this menu is to transport your taste buds to different geographies without having you to physically globetrot. And all of this prepared by the ‘local’ culinary craftsmen who understand your preferences like no other!” said Chef Cyrus Irani, culinary director,Hard Rock Cafe India. “For vegetarians, we have introduced options like The Quesedilla Burger to let them explore the essence of Mexican food right here in India”, he added.

Also in the spotlight is the new limited-time line of beverages. Mixologists have come together to curate the menu that will thrill your taste-buds with drinks such as Peach Paddy ‘O Pounder, a mix of Whiskey, fresh brewed iced tea, and the flavors of bright white peach, fresh lemon & mint or if you wish to give your drinks a childhood twist, you can enjoy the boozy Cookies And Cream Milkshake, a blend of Vanilla Vodka with creamy vanilla bean ice cream, white chocolate and Oreo cookies finished with whipped cream and brownie. 

The new menu also includes summer special cocktails like the Sparkling Blue Hawaiian, Strawberry Mojito, and Summer Peach Sangria among others.

