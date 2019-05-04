Medchal cops avert suicide using GPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The alert Medchal police on Friday averted the suicide of a police constable by tracking his real-time location using his mobile number, and preventing him from jumping in front of a moving train.

The victim, identified as Bopparapu Sharath (24), had been preparing for the sub-inspector entrance tests due to which he skipped his duties often. After the exam was over, he did not want to return to work, having skipped on so many days and decided to kill himself.

Narrow escape

The team found him standing beside the tracks. Just a two-minute delay in tracking him would have led to his death.