Home Cities Hyderabad

Staff crunch, shabby structures hit healthcare in Niloufer hospital 

One of the major issues plaguing the hospital is shortage of nursing staff with each overworked nurse catering to more that 6 patients at a time.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When earlier this month a 12-year-old boy died of a blunt force trauma in Niloufer hospital, the parents had alleged medical negligence claiming that there was a shortage of doctors and staff, which the hospital administration refuted vehemently.  

However, a ground report by Express highlights several areas of the hospital with gnawing irregularities ranging from shortage of nurses to malfunctioning equipment, crumbling infrastructure and bribery, contributing to high mortality rate. 

One of the major issues plaguing the hospital is shortage of nursing staff with each overworked nurse catering to more that 6 patients at a time.

Niloufer Hospital superintendent Dr. Murali Krishna says: “The hospital requires 300 nurses at least. We have around 90 currently. We have been told that though nurses have been recruited, but due to pending court cases they have not been posted here yet.” 

Niloufer Hospital sees a footfall of around 1,200-1,500 patients every day in the outpatient department (OPD). With the rainy season approaching fast OPD patients go up almost to 1,800 a day. 

It doesn’t end there. On entering the pediatric wards in the old building, which is in a shambles, one experiences by an unbearable stench of urine along the staircases and corridors. The wards have around 7 to 8 beds scattered along the walls. The babies, with IV drips, sleep on the bed whereas the family members have to adjust themselves on the floor.

In one of the wards, a group of family members point to a locked bathroom and rue, “There is no water. The bathrooms in every ward are locked. We have to step out of the building every time we need to relieve ourselves. Of the four fans in every ward only two work. We take our children off the bed and sleep on the floor, on the side of the room where the fans work.”

Several attendants of the patients walk to the public toilets, which are 100 metres away from the hospital, where they are charged anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 30.

Walking into the newer building, one can see the stark difference in terms of infrastructure, with much cleaner surroundings. But step into a ward, and the hapless doctors run from one patient to another, as a ward that is supposed to have three nurses have none. 

Bribery is another menace that patients have to deal with. Security guards ask for bribes every time a family member wants to enter a ward. 

While the administration claims to have ousted four personnel in the last two months after receiving complaints, the illegal practice still thrives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niloufer hospital 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp