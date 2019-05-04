Home Cities Hyderabad

Suspect gait helps police bust gang

The police arrested the offenders, including a juvenile, after the walking style of the main suspect matched with the CCTV footage and data of a person with a criminal history available with them.

Published: 04th May 2019

Arrested members of the chain snatching gang brought before the media in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a classic case of using a criminal’s gait as a crucial clue to bust a crime. On Friday, a suspect’s typical walking style helped the Cyberabad police bust a five-member gang of chain snatchers and recover stolen property worth Rs 4 lakh from the offenders. 

According to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, the gang was involved in 10 cases, including chain snatching, bike thefts and mobile snatching in the IT corridor and surrounding areas. After a spurt in snatching offences in Madhapur, KPHB and Bachupally areas between January to March, special teams were formed to nab the offenders. During analysis of CCTV footage, police noticed one of the suspects with a typical walking style and zeroed in on old offender and main accused D Dasthagiri. 

Dasthagiri was nabbed on Friday morning and following which police have also arrested his associates and recovered stolen property, including 86 grams of gold, three bikes and three mobile phones. Inquiries revealed that Dastagiri, now 19, started committing bike thefts when he was 16 was arrested by police of Madhapur and Begumpet in 2018.

Sajjanar said the gang used to operate only during early hours and used stolen bikes to commit the crime. 

