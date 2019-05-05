Delay in GHMC summer coaching camp draws flak

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With more than three weeks of summer vacations gone, many children in the city still await GHMC’s summer coaching to start. Usually, every year, the coaching camps begins from third week of April. GHMC officials are blaming the delay in procurement of sports material this year for the postponement in the camp.

According to officials, the camp would start from May 6, which seems uncertain, as the tenders were floated on May 2. Earlier, this process would finish in March.

Speaking to the Express, an official said, “The procurement of sports material this year got too late this year.” Compared to last year, there is a drastic reduction in coaching centres from 829 centres to 730, and in coaches from 863 to 826.