Home Cities Hyderabad

Not so juicy a year for the king of fruits

Although area under mango cultivation remains almost same as last year, production is expected to decline drastically this year

Published: 05th May 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s no denying mango is the flavour of the summer. The king of fruits, with its vibrant colours and juicy interiors, is almost everybody’s favourite. However, it would seem that this year might be less than fortunate for the delicious fruit. High temperatures have taken a serious toll on the mango yields in the State. Although the area under mango cultivation in Telangana has remained almost the same as last year, the production is, in fact, expected to decline drastically this year.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Telangana Horticulture Department MV Madhusudhan told Express, “Mango trees bear two kinds of flowers: male flowers and hermaphrodite flowers. Hermaphrodite flowers constitute only about two per cent of all the flowers. Also, only about 0.5 per cent of these hermaphrodite flowers turn into fruits. The process is very sensitive to climatic conditions. Too much difference between the night and day temperatures interferes with the flowering process. This is the primary reason for high decline in production this year.” 

The flowering usually takes place from the end of January to March. It may be mentioned here that the temperatures had started rising drastically in February this year, and many parts of the State had recorded maximum temperatures that were 2-4 degree Celsius above normal. Express visited Gaddiannaram market in Hyderabad on Saturday, where the mango trade and the hustle-bustle around it seemed to take place as usual. However, it was marked with a skepticism regarding the remaining season. 

The usual practice is that the mango traders get in touch with farmers even before the trees bear flowers, and pay a lumpsum amount to them depending on various parameters. Once the trees bear fruit, the trader transports mangoes to the fruit market, from where it is further sold to dealers within or outside the State. 
One such trader N Gnaneshwar said, “I had booked some mango farms in Siddipet and paid advance money there. I was expecting around 14 tonnes of mangoes, but I received only two tonnes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp