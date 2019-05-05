Portability makes it easy for peddling the narcotic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What makes ganja oil or marijuana wax different from dry ganja or its dried form of green leaves is easy portability, which can be condensed and packed in small bottles or jars.

“An advantage with ganja oil is that it smells differently than ganja due to the extraction process. This does not give away whenever carried from one place to another,” pointed out K Manohar, regional enforcement and vigilance officer.

Unlike dry ganja that is powdered and rolled to be smoked, ganja oil is used for hookah as well. “As it is in liquid form, it becomes easy for it to mix with liquid base of a hookah pot,” Balreddy, inspector of enforcement, explained.

In October, last year two persons were nabbed for possessing one litre of ganja oil. Though the form of ganja is different than usual, officials point out that the consumption trends of ganja oil are still in the ‘nascent stages’.

N Anji Reddy, assistant excise superintendent of prohibition and excise department held that ‘ganja oil should be market-friendly to have a demand that is not as much as dry ganja.’ “Extraction of ganja oil is a sophisticated way of peddling. But it is yet to become popular and its consumption at a nascent stage when compared to dried ganja,” he said.