Home Cities Hyderabad

Portability makes it easy for peddling the narcotic

What makes ganja oil or marijuana wax different from dry ganja or its dried form of green leaves is easy portability, which can be condensed and packed in small bottles or jars. 

Published: 05th May 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

ganja oil marijuana wax

Enforcement and vigilance dept display ganja oil packaged in 10 ml packs | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What makes ganja oil or marijuana wax different from dry ganja or its dried form of green leaves is easy portability, which can be condensed and packed in small bottles or jars. 

“An advantage with ganja oil is that it smells differently than ganja due to the extraction process. This does not give away whenever carried from one place to another,” pointed out K Manohar, regional enforcement and vigilance officer.

READ | Two held in Hyderabad for possessing ganja oil worth Rs 7.8 lakh

Unlike dry ganja that is powdered and rolled to be smoked, ganja oil is used for hookah as well. “As it is in liquid form, it becomes easy for it to mix with liquid base of a hookah pot,” Balreddy, inspector of enforcement, explained. 

In October, last year two persons were nabbed for possessing one litre of ganja oil. Though the form of ganja is different than usual, officials point out that the consumption trends of ganja oil are still in the ‘nascent stages’. 

N Anji Reddy, assistant excise superintendent of prohibition and excise department held that ‘ganja oil should be market-friendly to have a demand that is not as much as dry ganja.’ “Extraction of ganja oil is a sophisticated way of peddling. But it is yet to become popular and its consumption at a nascent stage when compared to dried ganja,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ganja oil marijuana wax narcotics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp