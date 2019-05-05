Wasn’t Charminar's minaret fixed six months ago, asks GHMC

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a fresh twist to the Charminar damage fiasco, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has dismissed the claims of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) hampered the monument in any way. Further, the civic body pointed out how the ASI had reportedly ‘finished’ conserving the southwest minaret, a portion of which fell off on Thursday.

Speaking to Express, the GHMC Central Zone Commissioner, Musharraf Faruqui, who is also in-charge of the CPP said, “The ASI had completed the conservation of the said minaret around six months back. If any fault was found, it should have been dealt with back then.”

Faruqui, who was at the Charminar to inspect the monument and also the ongoing CPP works, raised concerns about the methodology followed by the ASI and the quality of its supervision.

“There is a huge difference between the machines being used at Moazzam Jahi Market or Qutub Shahi Tombs (GHMC is associated with both the projects) when compared to what the ASI uses. In particular, at the Moazzam Jahi Market, we have a grinder with a 3-m diameter and the contents are mixed under strict supervision to ensure proper ratios,” Faruqui noted.

“CPP has stopped all vehicular flow in the Charminar area for a year now. If anything, CPP has contributed only positively towards protecting Charminar -- by stopping vehicles and their concomitant vibrations,” he added.

Faruqui’s comments came a day after the ASI’s Superintending archaeologist, M K Chauley, raised concerns about the underground pipes laid under the CPP, alleging their harmful impact on the monument.

Hidden secrets of city’s iconic structure

The cordoned-off mosque on the top of Charminar has exquisite stucco, designed in the form of animals which are unseen in any other Islamic architecture. These animals and birds, including a squirrel, parrot, peacock, dove/pigeon, are hidden amid the intricate designs on the stuccos on top of the arches in the mosque. In Islamic architecture, specifically mosques, the inclusion of human or animal figures in designs is considered haram.

Speaking to Express, M K Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad, said, “In Islamic architecture, the creation of any living thing is not allowed. One can only do it through inscriptions or calligraphy. Here you have the sculpted figures of a peacock, pigeon/dove, squirrel and parrot which sets it apart from other Islamic architectures.” The mosque on the top of Charminar has been closed to the public for many years now. Through time, the mosque too has developed cracks -- both on its floor and on the adjoining walls. In 2001, the ASI had fit glass pieces to these cracks. 18 years later, the glasses are still intact, which indicate that there is nothing wrong with structure of Charminar

Once bitten in 2001

The same southwest minaret, and the same stucco work had suffered damage, albeit at a different spot in 2001. It is important to note that the Asaf Jahis had reconstructed this portion after lightning struck the minaret in the 18th century. In the 19th century, the Nizams replastered the monument again. The plaster that fell off belongs to this era, as the ASI’s work is restricted to minor repairs. The ASI hasn’t replastered the monument, as is the popular conception