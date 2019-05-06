GHMC’s sewerage master plan to be submitted soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With State government proposing a comprehensive sewerage master plan for peripheral circles of Greater Hyderabad up to ORR last year itself, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has directed Shah Technical Consultants Private Limited, New Delhi to submit a draft sewerage master plan report for the entire service area of Water Board, including four IT hubs barring core city area, by next week.

The HMWS&SB has awarded consultancy assignment for preparation of sewerage master plan in August last year. Though the agency requested the Water Board to give 18 to 24 months time for submitting the draft report, the HMWS&SB has insisted the consultant to submit the report by next week.

The senior officials of the Water Board would study the report and after making changes, if required, a final draft report would be prepared and submitted to the State government to get the green signal to implement the sewerage master plan.

The HMWS&SB officials told Express that the ultimate objective of the study is to enable the Water Board to provide 100 per cent sewerage network coverage and collection system in the entire GHMC up to ORR growth corridors and IT hubs. At least Rs 10,000 crore would be required for implementing the master plan.



ML MFWTP to start functioning

The HMWS&SB, meanwhile, has made two MLD Micro Filter Water Treatment Plants functional from Saturday, along the side of Osmansagar water conduit line to draw raw water, to solve the drinking water problem in places like Serilingampally, Hitec City, Kukatapally and Rajendranagar.

A 3 MLD Micro Filter Water Treatment Plant will also start functioning from Monday, according to officials.