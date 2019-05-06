Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Collectorate mired in 2BHK applications

97,915 houses still under construction, one lakh applications yet to be processed
 

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though it’s no secret that the on-ground progress of the State government’s much-hyped 2BHK scheme is negligible, there is no dearth of applicants. Being on the receiving end of thousands of such applications every day, the pressure has been mounting for revenue officials.

In contrast to the 97,915 2BHK houses under construction in the Greater Hyderabad area, another one lakh applications are yet to be processed as of now. This is apart from the daily influx of applications from prospective beneficiaries. 

It may be mentioned that the said flagship project aims to provide own houses to lakhs of families from underprivileged sections of the society. In the Greater Hyderabad limits, eligible beneficiaries are still awaiting the realisation of their dream to own a house.

The GHMC has taken up the construction of the houses in as many as 117 locations. Of them, 90,172 houses are in the final stages of construction in 68 vacant locations and 9,828 are in-situ houses at 49 locations of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

The works for 97,303 houses are in progress at 108 locations, 88,115 houses in vacant sites and 9,188 houses in in-situ slums. Meanwhile, the works have been completed at 6 locations. However, only 572 of the 612 houses constructed have been delivered to the beneficiaries so far. 

“There has been no official notification inviting applications. Yet, people continue to submit them. Some even come with local politicians to get through easily. So the process of submitting applications were made online through the Meeseva centres,” said the revenue authorities of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

According to the officials, it is a major task to identify those eligible for the scheme. “The first preference will be given to those from slums that were vacated for the construction of houses. The remaining will be selected by the government.”

