50 unused government ambulances gutted in fire near Hyderabad's Kompally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out on the premises of GVK-EMRI near Kompally on the city outskirts, leaving 50 condemned ambulances gutted. The fire that broke out on Monday afternoon, was contained by evening, fire officials said. The fire was so intense that the smoke from it was visible for about three kilometres. The ambulances belonged to 108 emergency services.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at around 1.30 pm on the premises located at Devar Yamzal village under Petbasheerabad police limits. The premises which the all India headquarters of GVK-EMRI, has around not-in-use 285 vehicles parked in four sections in a vast area spread in 40 acres. The fire broke in one of the sections. Out of the 70 vehicles parked here, 50 caught fire and 45 of them were burnt to ashes, while 5 others were burnt partially.

Speaking to Express, Station Fire Officer Jeedimetla V Subhash Reddy said that the fire was doused by 4 pm. Prima facie, no suspicious entry or trespass into the premises was found. The cause of fire is still being probed, he said. Reddy said the fire couldn’t be controlled before a considerable number of vehicles were deployed.