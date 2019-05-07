Home Cities Hyderabad

50 unused government ambulances gutted in fire near Hyderabad's Kompally

A major fire broke out on the premises of GVK-EMRI near Kompally on the city outskirts, leaving 50 condemned ambulances gutted.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

ambulances gutted in fire

Ambulances seen after they were gutted in fire at Medchal on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out on the premises of GVK-EMRI near Kompally on the city outskirts, leaving 50 condemned ambulances gutted. The fire that broke out on Monday afternoon, was contained by evening, fire officials said. The fire was so intense that the smoke from it was visible for about three kilometres. The ambulances belonged to 108 emergency services.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at around 1.30 pm on the premises located at Devar Yamzal village under Petbasheerabad police limits. The premises which the all India headquarters of GVK-EMRI, has around not-in-use 285 vehicles parked in four sections in a vast area spread in 40 acres. The fire broke in one of the sections. Out of the 70 vehicles parked here, 50 caught fire and 45 of them were burnt to ashes, while 5 others were burnt partially. 

Speaking to Express, Station Fire Officer Jeedimetla V Subhash Reddy said that the fire was doused by 4 pm. Prima facie, no suspicious entry or trespass into the premises was found. The cause of fire is still being probed, he said. Reddy said the fire couldn’t be controlled before a considerable number of vehicles were deployed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp