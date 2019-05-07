Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police register cases in Amberpet clashes

A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Amberpet in connection with land regarding a place of worship, the police on Monday registered cases and started identifying the miscreants.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Amberpet in connection with land regarding a place of worship, the police on Monday registered cases and started identifying the miscreants. Police have registered cases under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and other Sections. 

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar, who camped last night at the spot, said that the situation is under control and no further disturbances took place. “Based on a complaint of a victim who suffered injuries in stone-pelting, we registered cases,” he said. Additional forces were deployed at the place as precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp