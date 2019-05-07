Hyderabad: Police register cases in Amberpet clashes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Amberpet in connection with land regarding a place of worship, the police on Monday registered cases and started identifying the miscreants. Police have registered cases under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and other Sections.

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar, who camped last night at the spot, said that the situation is under control and no further disturbances took place. “Based on a complaint of a victim who suffered injuries in stone-pelting, we registered cases,” he said. Additional forces were deployed at the place as precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents.

