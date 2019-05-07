Gold worth Rs 1 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based air passenger who was smuggling gold by concealing gold bars in a tailored cloth tied around his waist and shoes was nabbed by the Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday. The gold weighing around 3.30 kg is worth more than Rs 1 crore, officials said.

According to officials, the passenger Chowtipalli Suresh landed at the airport in the early hours of Monday, from Singapore in a Tiger Air flight. 33 gold bars weighing 3.3 kg were seized.