Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based CCMB traces Lakshwadeep islanders’ ancestry

They found that the aternal side of the islanders had strong genetic linkages with south India, mainly Kerala and also from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking at Lakshwadeep’s geographical placement, a team of researchers led by Dr K Thangaraj of the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), started tracing out the genetic ancestry of its inhabitants, presuming that the island must have played a major role in early human migration. They expected to find the presence of genetic signatures of ancient people such as Andamanese and the Australian aborigines. 

However, after analysing the DNA samples of 557 individuals from eight major islands of Lakshwadeep for mitochondrial DNA and 1,166 individuals for Y-chromosome markers, the scientists found that the islands had very limited genetic mixing. 

They found that the aternal side of the islanders had strong genetic linkages with South India, mainly Kerala and also from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, the paternal side of the islanders is closer genetically to Maldives and regions from the northern and western part of South Asia. One of the islands, Minicoy, showed wider genetic diversity, as it also had genes related to the people from Eastern and Western Eurasian regions. 

The findings of the study effectively means that there is no evidence of early human migration through the Lakshadweep islands, said Dr Thangaraj. Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB,  said that this genetic study on Lakshadweep islanders would lead to study their health profiles in the near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCMB Lakshwadeep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp