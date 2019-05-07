Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Manhole levelling on at a snail’s pace

The GHMC came up with a commendable plan to level the manholes on all major road stretches but it seems the project is not progressing as planned.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a manhole used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC came up with a commendable plan to level the manholes on all major road stretches but it seems the project is not progressing as planned. Same is the case with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Board (HMWSSB).  

Of the 7,728 manholes identified on major stretches covering 2,000 km, only 2,454 manholes have so far been levelled. On the remaining 5,274, works are pending causing inconvenience to the motorists. Meanwhile, works on around 10,000 manholes under HMWSSB are on a slow pace. 

GHMC officials say the works are being delayed due to the election Model Code of Conduct. The traffic police are also not issuing permissions to carry out the works for long hours in some areas, a senior GHMC official said.

In February 2019, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore asked both the departments to complete the works by May 15. While the GHMC set aside Rs 6.18 crore, the HMWSSB, Rs 12.56 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp