Hyderabad: Manhole levelling on at a snail’s pace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC came up with a commendable plan to level the manholes on all major road stretches but it seems the project is not progressing as planned. Same is the case with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Board (HMWSSB).

Of the 7,728 manholes identified on major stretches covering 2,000 km, only 2,454 manholes have so far been levelled. On the remaining 5,274, works are pending causing inconvenience to the motorists. Meanwhile, works on around 10,000 manholes under HMWSSB are on a slow pace.

GHMC officials say the works are being delayed due to the election Model Code of Conduct. The traffic police are also not issuing permissions to carry out the works for long hours in some areas, a senior GHMC official said.

In February 2019, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore asked both the departments to complete the works by May 15. While the GHMC set aside Rs 6.18 crore, the HMWSSB, Rs 12.56 crore.