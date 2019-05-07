Long due: Osmania University set to improve hostel facilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Harried with problems plaguing hostels in Osmania University, the varsity administration has decided to take radical steps to streamline them from this academic year. Outsourcing of messes in a phased manner, strict collection of hostel fee and mess dues, a biometric system to avail mess facilities, eviction of students after course completion and expulsion of students harbouring non-boarders are a few steps among several others, the Osmania University will start implementing in the hostels and messes.

These proposals were made on the basis of recommendations made by a committee constituted to examine the problems and possible solutions for the hostels and messes of the 100-year-old varsity. The committee visited various institutes running hostels and messes and suggested measures on governance, infrastructure, and improving amenities to students. It held non-boarders, those staying without requisite permission in hostels, accountable for causing problems for genuine students.

“Some student organisations have their hold on some rooms and thereby block the entry of genuine students. Such rooms would be vacated and allotted to other students,” OU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Ramchandram, said.

“All students, irrespective of their course will have to vacate on the day of closure of that academic year for summer vacation to facilitate renovation and repair work. Non-boarders will be evicted as the committee hopes this would improve the quality of food, drinking water facility, sanitation and hostel maintenance,’’ he said.

Hostel and mess dues would be made online and ‘no dues certificate’ would be issued only after clearing the dues. Further, food will be served twice - morning between 8 am to 10am and 6 pm to 8 pm in the evening and non-vegetarian food on Sunday.

Other suggestions:



Procuring provisions from Civil Supplies Dept to reduce mess bill burden on the students

Biometric and barcode identity cards for mess

Ramps for PwD students

Renovation of sewage system

Repair of old hostels and construction of new hostels

Modernisation of kitchens in all hostels

Installation of roti making machines

RO water purifiers and use of hydraulic system for water supply

Outsourcing of street lighting system on campus