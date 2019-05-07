Home Cities Hyderabad

Scientists crack peanut genome architecture

These genes pertain to seed size, protein and oil content, disease resistance and atmospheric nitrogen fixing capacity.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Human body

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of 78 scientists from 23 research institutions across the world, led by Professor Rajeev K Varshney of Hyderabad-based ICRISAT has unravelled the genome architecture of 52 varieties of groundnut and identified a total of 83,709 protein-coding genes. 

These genes pertain to seed size, protein and oil content, disease resistance and atmospheric nitrogen-fixing capacity. Their identification will help in developing drought-tolerant and pest-resistant peanut varieties, suited to various needs, depending on different circumstances and geographical locations. 

Professor PB Kavi Kishor, Emeritus Scientist, Department of Genetics at Osmania University, who was a part of the research team, said this study would help in developing groundnut varieties that can be used to supply high-protein and high-quality oil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICRISAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp