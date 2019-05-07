Scientists crack peanut genome architecture

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of 78 scientists from 23 research institutions across the world, led by Professor Rajeev K Varshney of Hyderabad-based ICRISAT has unravelled the genome architecture of 52 varieties of groundnut and identified a total of 83,709 protein-coding genes.

These genes pertain to seed size, protein and oil content, disease resistance and atmospheric nitrogen-fixing capacity. Their identification will help in developing drought-tolerant and pest-resistant peanut varieties, suited to various needs, depending on different circumstances and geographical locations.

Professor PB Kavi Kishor, Emeritus Scientist, Department of Genetics at Osmania University, who was a part of the research team, said this study would help in developing groundnut varieties that can be used to supply high-protein and high-quality oil.