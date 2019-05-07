Home Cities Hyderabad

Stray dog menace leaves Hyderabad residents horrified

A four-year-old girl was mauled by dogs in Bibi Nagar on Monday. The girl received injuries on her cheeks, arms and legs.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A four-year-old girl was mauled by dogs in Bibi Nagar on Monday. The girl received injuries on her cheeks, arms and legs. 

According to the eyewitnesses, the young girl was playing outside her house, when a few dogs caught hold of her. Hearing her cries, her mother rushed towards her, but she could not make the dogs leave their grip of the girl.

Eventually, neighbours got involved and got the two separated. The incident angered the villagers, who then decided to kill all the dogs in the vicinity to get rid of dog menace.

The local panchayat head lamented that they were left with no options. “We had approached Bhongir municipality, who told us that they do not have the equipment and asked us to approach GHMC, where we were told that it is not under their purview,” said Indrasena Reddy, a panchayat official.

Meanwhile, animal activists criticise the government for not taking proper steps for animal birth control in the city. 

Five bitten by a dog at a polling booth

Khammam: On Monday, as many as five persons including an assistant polling officer and a five-year-old boy were bitten by a stray dog at a polling booth in Karepalli mandal. According to the officials, the incident happened while the polling was going on in Karepalli. 

