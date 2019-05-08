Home Cities Hyderabad

Action plan to resolve traffic woes on Hyderabad's IT corridor

It was also decided that legal action would be taken against restaurants and other establishments who are not providing parking area, resulting in traffic obstruction in the area.

Published: 08th May 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation (Photo| Pandarinath B/nagaraja gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a meeting held at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Tuesday, the Traffic police, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore along with HRDCL, HMWS&SB and TSIIC officials, reviewed the traffic situation in IT corridor areas of Cyberabad.

The meeting came up with an action plan, which included resolving of the water logging near Mindspace entrance, Shilparamam, Hitech city, work on Road Over Bridge and improvement of IIIT junction.

It was also decided that legal action would be taken against restaurants and other establishments who are not providing parking area, resulting in traffic obstruction in the area.

Meanwhile, several road development works were proposed in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp