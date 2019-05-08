Action plan to resolve traffic woes on Hyderabad's IT corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a meeting held at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Tuesday, the Traffic police, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore along with HRDCL, HMWS&SB and TSIIC officials, reviewed the traffic situation in IT corridor areas of Cyberabad.

The meeting came up with an action plan, which included resolving of the water logging near Mindspace entrance, Shilparamam, Hitech city, work on Road Over Bridge and improvement of IIIT junction.

It was also decided that legal action would be taken against restaurants and other establishments who are not providing parking area, resulting in traffic obstruction in the area.

Meanwhile, several road development works were proposed in the area.