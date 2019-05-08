Home Cities Hyderabad

As mercury soars, algal bloom makes Hussainsagar stink even more

While passing through NTR Marg, Tank Bund and Necklace Road one would experience a nauseating smell emanating from Hussainsagar.  The foul smell is due to an algal boom in the lake.

Published: 08th May 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A floating trash collector cleaning the algal weed waste growing on the surface of the Hussainsagar on Tuesday

A floating trash collector cleaning the algal weed waste growing on the surface of the Hussainsagar on Tuesday (EPS | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While passing through NTR Marg, Tank Bund and Necklace Road one would experience a nauseating smell emanating from Hussainsagar. The foul smell is due to an algal bloom in the lake. As the temperatures continue to rise, there is a rapid increase of algal growth as well as weeds and hyacinth in the polluted waters.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials told Express that soaring temperatures and fewer oxygen levels in the lake are said to be the reasons leading to the spread of this thick algal bloom along the shorelines of the lake.

The HMDA has pressed floating trash collector, men and material for clearing the algal weed from the lake. The process of clearing algae would be completed in a day or two. This is a common phenomena during summer seasons and this year the temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees Celsius.

The rising temperatures in the city, coupled with the letting out partly-treated sewage into the Hussainsagar has resulted in a sudden algal bloom leading to the formation of a sticky green layer over the water surface.
The bad odour is attributed to an algal bloom that worsens during summer. Increased evaporation too results in a higher concentration of pollutants in the water. The officials attributed the smell to dredged piles of waste lying by the lakeside.

The pollutants and stagnation have, however, resulted in reduced oxygen levels in the water. HMDA, however, said that the parameters of water quality in relation to odour were well within limits, due to the ongoing bio-remediation attempts for the last several months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hussainsagar hyderabad
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp