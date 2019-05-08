Home Cities Hyderabad

From trash to treasure: Turn that used shampoo bottle into gift

Published: 08th May 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:22 AM

By Sheetal Pais
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the city is striving to be evergreen and fight against global pollution, Synergy Ladies Club of Hyderabad led by Deepika Doshi took the initiative to organise a creative workshop ‘Turn Trash into Treasure’ with a view to contribute towards sustainability by upcycling the trash.

The four-hour event held on Saturday at The Park Hotel was a workshop on Decoupage Art one by Karishma Barmecha, an artist and designer by profession. Decoupage Art is a home décor art of decorating an object, be it bottles, cups, furniture anything with the help of colour papers, or decoupage tissues, glue, painting and any other decorative items can be used as per your interest.

It usually costs as low as Rs 500 and the overall cost depends on the size and the things that you use on the object. Hence it’s cost-effective and easy to make (can be made in less than an hour.) The materials are also easily available, she added.

Decoupage art can also be applied on glass bottles, shampoo bottles, etc which we use every day at our homes and throw into trash once after use. It is a creative way and one of the best ways used to upcycling the trash. There are five types of Decoupage Art which includes Basic Decoupage, Advanced decoupage, Crackle, Inside out and Reverse.

The event focussed on Basic Decoupage. This consisted of a bottle with a thread stuck around it and painted with acrylic paints. After drying, a decoupage tissue is used to stick to it in appropriate use of Mod podge (used as a glue). Then dab it with a sponge.

Once its dry your masterpiece is ready to use as a showpiece or can be gifted to your friends or anyone on special occasions. Some of the participants tried this art on the sample bottles provided at the workshop. All ladies looked elegant as they were dressed in India Retro theme.

Hari Chandana Dasari- IAS, Commissioner of West Zone-GHMC, the chief guest of the event urged the ladies of the club to spread this awareness in their communities. “Not all plastics are bad. Single use ones, however, are harmful as they cannot be recycled. But can be used in other artistic ways like the Decoupage Art. It is incredibly good that such workshops are happening which can create a greater social impact”.

