Gang tricks guard, steals Rs 59 lakh in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

The incident took place at Vanasthalipuram, when the staff of the agency were filling cash in an Axis Bank ATM near Panama junction.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The greed of an armed guard, who was to watch the vehicle of a cash-management firm that replenishes ATM machines, cost him and his company dearly, as about eight persons exploited his weakness and made good with a trunk filled with Rs 58.97 lakh in cash at Vanasthalipuram near Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The culprits diverted the attention of the guard, Nagendra, by asking him if a few currency notes lying on the road were his. As the guard began looking for the notes on the road, the culprit swiftly shifted the cash trunk to a waiting auto rickshaw and fled. The cash was meant to be loaded into an ATM.

The police, while not ruling out the possibility of the guard’s involvement in the crime, said they were also inquiring into whether the staff of the cash-management firm were innocent.

The police have formed four special teams to trace the suspects. Preliminary inquiries and examination of CCTV footage revealed that the gang reached the spot about 15 minutes before the vehicle, belonging to the company Writer Safeguard, arrived from Begumpet.

The guard was near the vehicle when the suspects approached him.

