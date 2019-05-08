Girls shine in Hyderabad, but boys top ICSE, ISC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) releasing the Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) results on Tuesday, city students have much to cheer about.

Continuing the trend, class 10 (ICSE) pass percentage has once again beat the national pass percentage by scoring 99.27 per cent as against the national average of 98.54 per cent.

For ISC, city schools have secured a pass percentage of 95.67, lagging behind the national average of 96.5 by a mere 0.83 per cent.

The girls continued their successful journey and outperformed boys in both class 10 and 12 results this year as well. For ICSE, girls have secured 99.73 per cent against 98.79 per cent of the boys.

In ISC, with 98.11 per cent girls have done better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.41.

Rudransh Agarwal from St Joseph’s Public School, Hyderabad secured 98.40 per cent and became the topper in class 10. However, three students secured second rank — Chetna G Nathan and Mrinal Kutteri of Gitanjali Devshala, Secunderabad and Rangoon Sai Lakshanya of St Joseph’s Public School, Hyderabad — scoring 98.20.

Likewise, the state-wide third rank was jointly shared by four students who scored 98 per cent — Udbhav Saxena of Hyderabad Public School, Vidhi Chetan Shah of Gitanjali School, Elagonda Manogna of St Joseph’s School, Malakpet and Devesh Kumar of Ramadevi Public School, Hayatnagar, Hyderabad.