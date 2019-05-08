Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold scam worth Rs 330 crore busted in Hyderabad

The jeweller had an SEZ license only to import gold to make jewellery and to export the same to foreign destinations.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons, including the managing director of Sri Krishna Jewellers, Pradeep Kumar, have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for diversion of more than 1,100 kg of gold, worth more than Rs 330 crore, into the local market, in violation of licence agreements. The violations were detected at the firm’s unit in the Raviryal SEZ, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

By diverting the gold, the jeweller was saving 13 per cent on customs duty. As much as 21 kg of foreign-market SEZ gold, 6.8 kg of gold jewellery, 491 kg of semi-precious material, and other items, worth Rs 14.87 crore, were seized.

The jeweller had an SEZ license only to import gold to make jewellery and to export the same to foreign destinations. In a series of searches, the DRI learned that the jeweller was declaring an export consignment as gold jewellery studded with semi-precious stones. However, it found that the consignment had crudely-made jewellery with just traces of gold.

The consignment, which the jeweller claimed had 19 kg of gold and 2 kg of semi-precious stones, actually had just 565 g of gold and 20.85 kg of stones. The declared value of the export consignment was Rs 5.45 crore, but it was worth just Rs 22.16 lakh. The consignment has been seized for inquiries.

DRI officials found that the remaining gold, which was to be part of the consignment, was being diverted and sold in the local market. Discrepancies were also found in the stock held at the SEZ unit and a unit in Banjara Hills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp