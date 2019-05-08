Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya witnesses a spike in sale of gold, silver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jewellers across the city experienced a major spike in gold and silver sales, on the occasion of Akshaya. Both the Hindus and Jains believe it to be an auspicious day for new beginnings, be it in terms of marriages, business deals or expensive investments. Buying gold or precious metal is one of the long-standing tradition for this day.

With the rate of gold at `3,022/gm, gold coins ranging anywhere between half a gram to 10 grams were one of the most preferred options for the customers who had a lower budget or wanted to buy it as token of the festivities.

However, customers who were more serious about investing in larger amounts, picked up the traditional long talli chains, bangles, while even gold watches seemed to interest a few.

For people who were looking to buy silver, picked up pooja utensils such as deepams and plates, along with payals that do not go out of season at any given point of the year.

Apart from the traditional gold coins embossed with images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, jewellers have also released coins for their Muslim and Christian customers with coins that are embossed with imagery of Mecca Masjid and Mother Mary, respectively.

Taking a breather from the rush, Assistant Branch Manager of Lalithaa Jewellery, explained, “The rush this year has definitely increased in comparison to last year, mostly because the wedding season is around too. People are using this opportunity to actually buy wedding jewellery as well.”

Continuing about other perks, the manager said, “Apart from that the rate of gold has been comparatively low in the last couple of days, with regards to the last four months. The sales and customers both have reached a new peak this year. However, because of summer we have recorded the rush only between 11 am-2 pm in the morning and post 6 pm in the evening.”