Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya witnesses a spike in sale of gold, silver

However, customers who were more serious about investing in larger amounts,  picked up the traditional long talli chains, bangles, while even gold watches seemed to interest a few.

Published: 08th May 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

People seen purchasing gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Hyderabad on Tuesday

People seen purchasing gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo| EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jewellers across the city experienced a major spike in gold and silver sales, on the occasion of Akshaya. Both the Hindus and Jains believe it to be an auspicious day for new beginnings, be it in terms of marriages, business deals or expensive investments. Buying gold or precious metal is one of the long-standing tradition for this day.

With the rate of gold at `3,022/gm, gold coins ranging anywhere between half a gram to 10 grams were one of the most preferred options for the customers who had a lower budget or wanted to buy it as token of the festivities.

However, customers who were more serious about investing in larger amounts,  picked up the traditional long talli chains, bangles, while even gold watches seemed to interest a few.

For people who were looking to buy silver, picked up pooja utensils such as deepams and plates, along with payals that do not go out of season at any given point of the year.

Apart from the traditional gold coins embossed with images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, jewellers have also released coins for their Muslim and Christian customers with coins that are embossed with imagery of Mecca Masjid and Mother Mary, respectively.

Taking a breather from the rush, Assistant Branch Manager of Lalithaa Jewellery, explained, “The rush this year has definitely increased in comparison to last year, mostly because the wedding season is around too. People are using this opportunity to actually buy wedding jewellery as well.”

Continuing about other perks, the manager said, “Apart from that the rate of gold has been comparatively low in the last couple of days, with regards to the last four months. The sales and customers both have reached a new peak this year. However, because of summer we have recorded the rush only between 11 am-2 pm in the morning and post 6 pm in the evening.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Akshaya Tritiya
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp